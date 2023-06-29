Dolly de Leon invited to become Academy member

Acclaimed Filipina actress Dolly de Leon is among the artists who have been extended an invitation to become a member of the organization responsible for determining the recipients of the prestigious Academy Awards.

“The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang said in an official statement on Wednesday.

Other invitees include Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who directed "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which won seven Oscars this year including the prize for best picture.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said its new crop of members of Hollywoods's most elite club numbers 398 people.

That is about half the figure of recent years as the Academy scaled back after working to double the number of women and non-white members, following calls to boycott the glitzy Oscars and an angry social media backlash under the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite due to a lack of diversity.

The Academy now has more than 10,000 members.

Of the 2023 class, the academy said 40 percent identify as women, 34 percent belong to underrepresented ethnic and racial communities, and 52 percent are from 50 countries and territories outside the United States. – With report from Agence France Presse