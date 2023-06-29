Derek Ramsay's son Austin is now 20 years old

MANILA – Derek Ramsay turned to social media to greet his eldest son Austin.

On Instagram, Ramsay posted a picture of him and his son before writing him a brief but heartwarming birthday message.

“To my eldest son, I want to welcome you to the next chapter of your life,” he said. “It's crazy how time flies, little man. Happy 20th birthday. Love you son.”

Austin, whom Ramsay first introduced to the public in June 2015, is his son with his former partner Mary Christine Jolly.

Ramsay and Jolly got married in 2002. After their separation, Jolly moved to Dubai and raised Austin by herself. According to Ramsay, it was only in August 2011 when he confirmed that he is Austin's father.

They have formed a close relationship since. As a matter of fact, Austin was present at Ramsay’s wedding to Ellen Adarna in Bataan back in November 2021.

Ramsay and Adarna were also at Austin’s graduation in June 2022.

Aside from Austin, Ramsay also stands as a father figure to Adarna’s five-year-old son Elias.

In an interview last year, Ramsay said he plans to have a baby with Adarna too, and he wants another son.

"Do I plan to have kids? Yes. Well, probably next year. I want a boy, Ellen wants a girl," Ramsay said.