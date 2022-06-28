Home  >  Entertainment

WATCH: In rare instance, all 5 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' performances get standing ovation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 29 2022 02:03 AM

(From left) ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ hopefuls Zeunette Salandanan, Jezza Quioge, and Jo Pasaron await the results of the June 28 competition. ABS-CBN
In a rare instance on “Tawag ng Tanghalan” on Tuesday, five performances were all given a standing ovation by the three judges, making for one of the singing competition’s closest results yet.

Daily contenders Zeunette Salandanan and Jo Pasaron both wowed the judges — Louie Ocampo, Nyoy Volante, and Ogie Alcasid — with their versions of Bishop Briggs’ “River.”

Instead of choosing a daily winner to challenge the defending champion, the judges instead declared a ties, leading to a three-way battle in the “Face-Off” round.

For the deciding round, Salandanan took on Maymay Entrata’s “Amakabogera,” while Pasaron sang Asin’s “Usok.” As in the first round, both renditions got a standing ovation.

The defending champion, Jezza Quioge — who already has a sure slot in the quarter-finals after five successive wins — opted for the OPM favorite “Till I Met You,” similarly rousing the judges to their feet.

The judges’ tough decision reflected in the final scores, which were all within one percentage-point of each other.

Quioge got 96%, Salandanan scored 96.3%, while Pasaron became the new defending champion with 97.3%, bringing him to tears.

“Tawag ng Tanghalan” airs weekdays and Saturdays as part of “It’s Showtime” on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWantTFC.

