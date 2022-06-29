MANILA – Joshua Coronel, a member of The Juans, has decided to leave the Filipino pop rock band, according to Viva Artists Agency.

In a statement released Wednesday, Viva said Coronel’s departure is due to "personal reasons and matters."

“Rest assured that it is an amicable separation and that the rest of The Juans members wish nothing but the best for Joshua,” according to the statement.

Viva and the band also expressed their appreciation to all of the group's fans for their unwavering support.

Currently, The Juans is gearing up for a fan meet, which will be held at the SM North EDSA Skydome on July 1.

The Juans is known for their songs such as "Istorya" and "Hindi Tayo Pwede," among others.