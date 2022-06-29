MANILA -- Ben&Ben's show in Santiago, Isabela will no longer push through on July 2 as two more band members tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Twitter post, the popular folk band said their show has been rescheduled to July 17.

It said Paolo Benjamin (lead singer) and Toni Muñoz (percussionist and vocalist) are "currently isolating and recovering" from the virus.

Hello! We'd like to announce that our July 2 show in Santiago, Isabela has been moved to July 17. Paolo Benjamin, one of our lead singers, and Toni Muñoz, our percussionist and vocalist, also tested positive for COVID-19. They are currently isolating and recovering. — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) June 29, 2022

Ben&Ben earlier cancelled their show in Surigao after their other lead singer, Miguel Benjamin, contracted COVID-19.

The band assured fans that they are doing okay. "Pero para sa safety nating lahat, naka-isolate lang muna siya. Pasensya na ulit at ingat pa rin tayo nowadays!" it said.

Hello bestie! Ikinalulungkot naming sabihing di kami matutuloy sa show natin sa Surigao this June 26 😭 Positive si Migs sa COVID-19. Don't worry, okay naman kami, pero para sa safety nating lahat, naka-isolate lang muna siya. Pasensya na ulit at ingat pa rin tayo nowadays!Takits — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) June 24, 2022

Ben&Ben released their latest single, "Langyang Pag-Ibig," last week.

The nine-member group is known for hit songs such as "Leaves," "Maybe the Night," "Pagtingin," "Kathang Isip," "Lifetime," and "Upuan."

