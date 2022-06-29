'The Wendy Williams Show' concludes after 14 years

The talk show of American broadcaster Wendy Williams has concluded after 14 years.

"The Wendy Williams Show" aired its final episode last June 17, but the original host was not present.

In an Instagram post, the show also thanked the viewers for being with them since 2008: "We love you for watching."

The post also includes an empty set of the "Wendy" logo together with the iconic purple chair.

It has yet to be announced where the chair went, but some reports said that Williams has retrieved it.

"The Wendy Williams Show" gave birth to many memes on social media. Among these are "She's an icon, she's a legend, and she is the moment," and the moment when Williams passed out while wearing the statue of liberty costume.