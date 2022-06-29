MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the music video for "Moving On," the new solo single of iDolls member Matty J.

The single, which was released just weeks ago on various music streaming platforms, is about heartbreak and forgiveness.

It has been described as "an anthemic track that underscores self-love following a painful experience on love."

"Moving On" was written by Matty J five years ago with Star Pop head Rox Santos, who also produced the track.

Watch the music video below:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In 2020, Matty J and his fellow iDolls members Lucas Garcia and Enzo Almario released their respective solo singles under Star Pop.

A former "Idol Philippines" contestant, Matty J won the Awit Award for Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist with his first single in 2021.