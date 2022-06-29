MANILA – Morissette Amon and Dave Lamar recently marked their first anniversary as a married couple.

The two took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion by writing heartwarming messages to each other.

Amon said their wedding day, although dampened with rains, served as a reminder of how God orchestrated their love story and got them through all the challenges.

"Like an umbrella, He is the one who unites and shelters us with His love and grace. And so despite the many storms in life, with Him in the center, we will continue to dance in the rain," she said.

"Truly 'the fire to my ember,' you take care of me when I've felt like I've burned out and lighting me up again and again. This love of ours now within marriage has been far greater than the love we've had before, and we still have a long way to go," she added.

Saying their marriage has been a beautiful journey so far, Amon thanked Lamar for holding her hand with every step.

"I will also continue to take care of you like the MVP that you are in my life," she promised her husband.

On the other hand, Lamar also referenced the heavy downpour on their wedding day as something like a "foreshadowing of what was to come."

"We talk, we prepare, we plan, and we have this picture of what life will look like, but then sometimes things just happen and you have to figure out how to adjust. In the end, God is always moving and directing exactly where we should go," he said.

"If there is one thing I have learned more than ever this past year, it's to just completely rely on God and keep Him in the center of my marriage at all times. I don't always have the answers, but God is faithful to reveal them in His time," he added.

Lamar said he has been blessed to have Amon as his wife, and it has been a privilege for him trying to figure out life beside her.

"What a ride it has been! I'm excited to see where God continues to lead. One year down and I look forward to the gift of every single day I get to spend beside this beautiful woman that I get to call my wife! Morissette mi love, gihigugma tika," he said.