Kim Yunjin plays a tough investigator in 'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area,' the Korean adaptation of the hit Spanish series.

The South Korean-American actress is familiar to viewers for playing Sun in the award-winning American TV series 'Lost.' Kim shared how she used the uncomfortably hot and sometimes claustrophobic set they used in 'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area' to film her scenes to play her character’s difficulties.

"Visually, it doesn't look that small but physically, it was actually a very small space. So I felt cramped; I felt stifled. I was just so hard I couldn't breathe at times. And I used it. I think this is how my character would feel at this moment. So I sort of used the environment around me, and you know, sometimes my eyeliner was running and but I was just like, I think her makeup would be running a little. I don't think she would look perfect," she said.

In the story, she goes toe to toe with Yoo Ji-tae who plays the enigmatic character called 'Professor.' Through an interpreter, Yoo talked about how he used previous roles as inspiration to craft the multi-layered character that he plays in the series.

"My character, the Professor, is full of faith and he is a pure kind of person in the show and he also has a genius plan in his mind. So I had to show all of those aspects of him in the show and the Professor actually is a very pure person in that he doesn't want to harm anybody, and while not harming anybody, he wants to achieve this ideal," Yoo shared.

"So I actually used my own image, the established image that I had already in portraying the role of the Professor and that, you know, very double layered charm that I portrayed in the movie Old Boy and the character that was shown in the movie named The Swindlers was all put into one place to portray the Professor in such a multi layered way."

Meanwhile, Park Hae-soo, who was also in the global hit series 'Squid Game,' took extra steps to bring authenticity to his role as Berlin, North Korea's most wanted criminal.

"That was our question: Would the global audience recognize the different dialects and accents? All the cast including mine have different accents and dialects that they use in the show. And for me because I play the role of a North Korean person, I wanted to make sure that I really got into detail about his accent," he said.

"So I had a North Korean tutor with me who checked daily how my North Korean was coming out. And later, surprisingly, I got used to the North Korean dialect, and I kind of felt that by using the accent, I could understand the culture a little better. So I think it was a very fun and good experience for me."

'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area' can now be seen on Netflix.

