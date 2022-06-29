LOOK: Arjo Atayde takes oath as new QC lawmaker

MANILA – Kapamilya actor Arjo Atayde has taken his oath as a first-time congressman of Quezon City.

Actress Ria Atayde shared his brother’s oath-taking ceremony on Wednesday, where she was seen holding the bible while Arjo was sworn into office.

In her caption, Ria assured her older brother of her continuous support as he fulfilled his public service duty.

“It’s officially official. Congratulations Cong @arjoatayde @lodicongarjoatayde! Will literally be beside you every step of the way and already so proud of what you’ve done even before being elected… can’t wait to see what else you’ll do. Love you,” she said.

Also present in the snaps Ria uploaded were their other brother as well as their father, Art Atayde.

Arjo topped the race for representative of the 1st congressional district of Quezon City, ahead of re-electionist Rep. Onyx Crisologo and entrepreneur Marcus Dee.

Atayde, 31, is a political neophyte. He has said his experience during the COVID-19 pandemic convinced him of the need to try his hand at public office.

The son of screen veteran Sylvia Sanchez, Atayde is best known as an acclaimed actor, having won the top acting prize in the Asian Academy Creative Awards in 2020.

Ahead of his election bid, Atayde has remained active in showbiz, notably with his lead role in the upcoming ABS-CBN international series “Cattleya Killer.”