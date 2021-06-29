WATCH: Official trailer of ‘My Sunset Girl’ starring Charlie Dizon, Jameson Blake

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Fans of award-winning actress Charlie Dizon and Jameson Blake are in for a treat this July.

This after iWantTFC on Tuesday released the official trailer of their upcoming digital series “My Sunset Girl” which will stream starting July 14.

Dizon and Blake were also in the film “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” where he played the love interest of a young Teddie Salazar (played by Dizon).

They also starred in the Valentine's episode of "Maalaala Mo Kaya."

Directed by Andoy Ranay, "My Sunset Girl" is about Ciara (Dizon) and Lucas (Blake) who meet each other online and fall in love.

The iWant TFC offering marks Dizon’s second, concurrent lead role in a major project, following the announcement of her casting in the ABS-CBN series “Viral,” where she portrays a woman who falls victim to a sex scandal.

Dizon reaped awards for her performance in the movie “Fan Girl” with Paulo Avelino, winning Best Actress in the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival and 4th Eddys Awards.

