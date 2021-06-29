LOOK: Roxanne Barcelo’s baby turns 1-month old

Photo from Roxanne Barcelo's Instagram account

Actress Roxanne Barcelo shared a glimpse of her newborn child as he turned one month this June.

On Instagram, Barcelo uploaded a series of photos of baby Cinco, marking the fifth week since he was born.

“Our son at 1 month - 5 weeks. Swipe to the end to see how Papa Panda kept @dababycinco from crying,” she said in the caption.

The actress first shared the news about giving birth earlier in June as she posted a photo of her carrying a baby.

"Here's to the rest of our life. @dababycinco," Barcelo wrote.

Last April, Barcelo revealed in her vlog that she and her husband are set to have a baby boy.



Barcelo revealed being a married woman in a Christmas Day post, without giving details of the wedding, and without identifying her husband.

She first shared being romantically involved with a non-showbiz man in March 2020.

Referring to her husband, Barcelo recalled in her vlog, “When he said, ‘I want to start a family with you,’ I thought it was the most beautiful plan to have in my life.”

