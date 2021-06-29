LOOK: Kris Bernal, fiance in glamping-themed engagement shoot

MANILA -- Kris Bernal and her fiance, Perry Choi, recently had a glamping-themed engagement shoot, reflecting the couple's nature-loving side.

The actress shared photos from the shoot, taken by Nice Print Photography, on her Instagram page on Monday.

She said their original idea was to go to South Africa, but they had to adjust their plans due to the pandemic.

"So we decided to find a place wherein we can somehow feel like we are in South Africa," she said in an Instagram post.

"Wherever we do our prenup shoot is fine with me as long as we are together and happily enjoying it," she added.

The couple's engagement shoot was held at Domescape, a glamping site in Nasugbu, Batangas.

Said to be the first of its kind in the Philippines, Domescape promises "the comfort of staying in a luxury hotel with the great outdoors as its lobby."

It has geodesic domes with complete amenities, as well as a natural swimming pool.

Bernal and Choi were supposed to tie the knot last June 5, but they were forced to postpone their big day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.