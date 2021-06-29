Kris Aquino on reconciliation with PNoy: ‘Right time’ will come to share journey with public

Actress Kris Aquino and former President Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III commemorate the 5th death anniversary of their mother, former President Corazon Aquino, in August 2014. Also in the photo is Kris Aquino’s eldest son Joshua, who is known to have had a close relationship with his uncle. FILE/Lauro Montellano, Jr., Malacañang Photo Bureau/file

MANILA — Actress and TV host Kris Aquino said on Tuesday that the “right time” will come for her to share her story of reconciliation with her brother, the late former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

In a statement released through her management, Cornerstone Entertainment, Aquino mentioned a “special” day in May involving her and her brother, but opted not to give details.

“There’s so much I prefer to keep to myself. Something special happened on May 18, the very fact that the entire Makati Medical Center kept our secret has made me admire and respect them 100% for their professionalism and compassion. And since they did this for us and honored my brother by protecting our privacy and keeping our secret, I am following their lead,” she said.

“The right time will come when my sisters and I shall share our journey with our brother when we have already accepted his loss,” Kris added.

Kris first confirmed having mended ties with President Aquino last week, as she faced members of the press during the wake immediately after his death on June 24.

Kris, the youngest of five siblings, has been open about her “complicated relationship” with her brother over the years. In mid-2018, she revealed they were not on good terms, without divulging the reason. The rift lasted two years, during which they had no communication.

At the time, Kris’ sons Joshua and Bimby — both known to have close relationships with their uncle — were the only ones who would see him regularly.

In February 2020, the two siblings finally came to face, when they attended a family friend’s wedding. While they spoke, Kris said then that it would still take a “long journey needing mutual inclination and effort to communicate, understand and rebuild.”

In May 2021, Kris’ rare public mention of her brother, through a social media post, hinted that they finally reconciled.

“For now we are still taking care of the future of his ‘tropa’ and Apollo’s future home because we know these would be his top priorities. On my part I have already spoken to Ate Yolly,” Kris said on Tuesday, referring to the President Aquino’s pet dog and his long-time helper, respectively.

“There is no need for me to say more, please understand that it’s only Tuesday and not even a full week has passed.”

President Aquino was laid to rest on June 26 at Manila Memorial Park, beside the tombs of his parents, democracy icons Ninoy Aquino and former President Corazon Aquino.