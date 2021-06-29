KC Concepcion flies to US for her first foreign trip after more than a year

MANILA – KC Concepcion is back in the United States after not going on any international trip for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Instagram, Concepcion shared photos of her trip to Los Angeles, where she’s been in the last three days.

While she is in the US for work, according to one of her posts, the actress-host also made sure to catch up with some of friends and have fun.

So far, Concepcion has yet to reunite with her mom, screen veteran Sharon Cuneta, who is also currently in the US.

It was in May when Cuneta flew to US on a personal trip without her family, saying she “needs to breathe.”

"Though I lived in Boston for a year++ and love New York, the West Coast has always felt like home to me since I was a little girl. I could live here forever. Kiko would NEVER leave the Philippines no matter what though. I could. In a heartbeat! Sorry na lang life is short," Cuneta said at the time.

"Kakie will continue her studies in New York this year, God-willing. Miel will probably follow in a couple of years. Though these two daughters of mine are just as nationalistic as their father. My Miguel, however, wants to live here with me. KC got her green card long before I did. Patay at iba-iba kami!" Cuneta added.