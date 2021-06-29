Kathryn Bernardo was among the first to know about Sofia Andres' pregnancy

MANILA – Kathryn Bernardo and Sofia Andres finally found time to catch up after several failed attempts of getting together for dinner.

For her most recent vlog, Bernardo featured Andres, who she considers as one of her closest friends in show business.

The two recalled working with each other for the first time in 2012 in the series “Princess and I,” which was Andres' first project with ABS-CBN.

“You were so nice. Kasi siyempre at first intimidating and things like that. Pero sa inyo ni Kuya DJ (Daniel Padilla), hindi ko na-feel na parang ibang tao ako. ‘Di ba may ganun? 'Yung ipapa-feel sa 'yo na ‘I’m higher than you.’ You know what I mean? After no'n, thankful ako dahil nagtuloy-tuloy ['yung pagkakaibigan natin],” she said.

Bernardo said that while they may not see every day, it always seems like no time has passed when they reunite.

“Hindi naman tayo madalas magkita but the communication is there. For me, every time I look for a friend, I think that’s the number one -- you have to be sincere,” she said.

During their conversation, Bernardo and Andres also talked about their other dreams aside from being an actress.

Andres also opened up about motherhood and how she came to terms when she first learned that she was pregnant.

According to Andres, Bernardo was actually among the few people who knew about her pregnancy even before she flew to Australia to give birth.

“Parang wala akong mapagsabihan nung time na 'yun. Kasi unang-una, nag-stop ako mag-work. I’ll stop everything tapos siyempre gusto kong kumuha ng ninang. So kailangan ko sabihin sa 'yo. Parang hindi ka pa makapaniwala,” she said.

When asked why she told Bernardo, Andres said: “Kasi ikaw 'yung unang naka-work ko sa showbiz and you’re the most genuine I know. In the long run, may mga tao palang magri-reach out sa 'yo kahit hindi kayo nag-uusap and ikaw 'yun. So I appreciate that. So parang hinonor ko lang na I think you have to know.”

Towards the latter part of the vlog, Andres shared to Bernardo the biggest thing she learned from her experiences as a young mom.

“Siguro 'yung everything will be okay. Kung meron ka mang nae-experience na bad now, it’s okay. Everything will be okay. Kasi kapag masyado mong dinamdam 'yung maliliit na bagay, lumalaki. Kapag sinabi mong everything will be okay, gagaan ang buhay. That’s the most important thing. Be positive,” she said.

Watch Bernardo and Andres’ full conversation below.