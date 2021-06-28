Jean Garcia publicly criticizes son-in-law Alwyn Uytingco

Screen veteran Jean Garcia is the mother of actress Jennica, whose marriage with fellow actor Alwyn Uytingco has been the subject of speculation since March. Instagram: @alwynzky

MANILA — Following the reported separation of celebrity couple Alwyn Uytingco and Jennica Garcia, the latter’s mother, screen veteran Jean Garcia, publicly criticized the actor over the “heartaches” he has allegedly caused her daughter.

Jean addressed her son-in-law through a series of comments on Uytingco’s recent Instagram posts expressing his love for Jennica and their children.

In the past month, Uytingco has been posting about his family, vowing to fix his marriage with Jennica.

One of Jean’s comments went, unedited: “Talaga ba yan Alwyn?!!! Sana sinagot mo message ko sayo... respeto kase yon bilang magulang ni Jennica. Kausapin mo kaya ako para magkaintindahan tayo! Ok ka lang ba?!”

“Haaayyy kawawa kase ikaw di ka marunong makipag-usap Alwyn, respeto lang hinihingi ko sayo, di ka marunong rumespeto sa mother in law mo…yun lang naman…just saying!!!” she wrote in another.

Jean also had a sarcastic remark on Uytingco’s post where he declared his love for Jennica. “Wow! Galing mo after everything?!!! Wow ulit!!!” she said.

Without detailing the struggles of the couple, Jean then made mention of supposed “heartaches” Uytingco had inflicted on Jennica.

Responding to her son-in-law’s post about his children with Jennica, Jean wrote: “Wow ngayon naiisip mo mga anak mo??? Tama naman yan pero yung heartaches ni Jennica sayo?! Ok ba?!!!! Tanong lang Alwyn???”

In her own Instagram post on Monday, Jean shared a quote pertaining to infidelity.

“A real man chooses to honor, love, respect, adore, and be faithful to one woman,” the quote went.

Jean did not identify whom she was pertaining to, only captioning the quote image with, “Just saying… again!”

Uytingco and Jennica’s marriage first became the subject of speculation in March, when the latter appeared to remove photos of her husband from her Instagram page.

At the time, the actress also posted about “looking forward to a new life,” and sought advice from her followers on how to change her username, @jennicauytingco, on the platform.

Notably, those posts were no longer visible, as of writing.

It remains unclear whether they have indeed reconciled.