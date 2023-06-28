Richard Gutierrez raves about first fight scene shot in Italy

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Richard Gutierrez turned to social media to share a clip of the first fight scene he shot in Europe for the new season of his ABS-CBN action series "The Iron Heart."

In the caption, the actor expressed his gratitude to all those who made the scene possible.

"My first fight scene in Europe, definitely one for the history books. Thanks to my team @starcreativestv & @action_360ph for making this possible. Shout out to our awesome Italian stunt team as well," he wrote.

Gutierrez earlier said it was his dream to shoot in Europe.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

Related video: