Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Britain on June 24, 2023. Adam Vaughan, EPA-EFE

MANILA -- The concert of "Someone You Loved" singer Lewis Capaldi in Manila on July 27 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City has been cancelled, local promoter Wilbros Live announced Wednesday.

Wilbros also posted the official statement of Capaldi, announcing his break from performing after he struggled to finish his set at the Glastonbury festival held last weekend.

"We regret to inform you that Lewis Capaldi’s concert in Manila scheduled on July 27, 2023 will be cancelled. Lewis Capaldi would like to thank all his fans for the love, support and understanding. Let’s wish him a speedy recovery and we can’t wait to have him in Manila in the near future!" the post read.

According to the local promoter, tickets purchased online will be refunded to the original purchaser’s credit/debit card used upon purchase.

It said it could take up to 30 business days for refunds to be processed.

Those who purchased via TicketNet box office and outlets may proceed to the TicketNet box office at the Yellow Gate of Araneta Coliseum starting July 15 to July 31. They will need to present the physical ticket and a valid ID.

Capaldi's set in Glastonbury festival was meant to be the singer-songwriter's comeback after he cancelled three weeks of shows due to the mental and physical effects of touring.

He has previously spoken of his difficulties coping with fame and suffering panic attacks, while he has also been diagnosed with Tourette's Syndrome.

In an Instagram post, Capaldi thanked the crowd for helping him out and said he would be taking "a break from touring for the foreseeable future."

Capaldi is best known for his 2019 hit "Someone You Loved", which was a number one in the UK and United States. -- With report from Agence France-Presse