Photo from December Avenue's Facebook page.

MANILA — OPM band December Avenue teased their new song "Wala Nang Iba" with Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano.

A short clip posted Wednesday showed the band and Mariano recording the song.

"First audio teaser, and some recording BTS footage of our upcoming single with Belle Mariano is now up on YT and TikTok!" the band wrote in the caption.

"It’s been awesome working with Belle sobrang talented niya! And we’re very excited for you to hear this one!" they added.

"Wala Nang Iba" will be released on June 30.

Known foremost as an actress after the phenomenal success of the series “He’s Into Her” with Donny Pangilinan, Mariano also made a splash in her debut year as a recording artist.

In November 2022, she clinched back-to-back trophies at the 35th Awit Awards — Breakthrough Artist and Favorite Song for “Sigurado.”

December Avenue is known for heartbreak tracks like "Sa Ngalan ng Pag-ibig," "Bulong," "Huling Sandali," among others.

RELATED VIDEO: