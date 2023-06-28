Anne Curtis and Ogie Alcasid. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Former Kapuso stars Ogie Alcasid and Anne Curtis were glad to reunite with their former bosses from GMA Network at the contract signing Wednesday for the transfer of the ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime" to GTV.

In his speech, Alcasid admitted that he was supposed to go overseas for a concert with wife Regine Velasquez but he wanted to take the opportunity to see his former bosses.

"Real talk lang po, true story, I was not supposed to be here today because we have a concert in Qatar with my wife. She flew ahead of me and I rebooked for tomorrow, but I really wanted to be here today for many reasons," Alcasid said in his speech.

"Gustong-gusto ko pong makita 'yung mga dati kong boss. I really wanted to see you again, so refreshing to see you. It was really nice to see you," he added.

Alcasid added that he also wanted to be with the ABS-CBN executives who fought for the show's loyal viewers, fondly called "madlang pipol," to have a new home in GTV.

"Sila po ang laging nakikipaglaban para sa lahat ng mga Kapamilya, para sa 'min, sa mga talent, at sa lahat ng mga binanggit ni Vice (Ganda) kanina, 'yung madlang pipol na sumasabay sa 'ming lahat saan man kami mapunta," he said.

"I'm sure narinig niyo na 'yung kasabihan na, 'maliit lang naman ang industriya natin,' nagkikita-kita lang din naman tayo, and today proves that," he said.

"I think, I believe that more because talagang maliit ang mundo natin sapagkat may mga taong malalaki ang mga puso tulad po ninyo na nag-welcome po sa amin. Sa atin pong mga Kapuso, maraming salamat sa pag-welcome sa aming mga Kapamilya. God bless us all, thank you very much."

Anne Curtis also thanked GMA for giving "It's Showtime" a platform to serve their audience.

"Maraming-maraming salamat for giving us a venue to continue our journey in making the madlang pipol happy and keeping their noontime habit in their homes," she said.

"On this day, I can say na G! na G! na po talaga kaming lahat as we celebrate this remarkable day of a Kapamilyang Kapuso. Maraming-maraming salamat po sa inyo."