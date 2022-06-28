WATCH: Dimples Romana reveals face of third baby

MANILA -- Actress Dimples Romana shared with her fans and followers a closer look at baby Elio, her third child with husband Boyet Ahmee.

On Instagram, Romana uploaded a video which shows snaps and clips of her youngest child.

"Lots of people to thank for this past weekend, just gathering all my thoughts 'til we get to express our gratitude to all who have prayed for us, for everyone who took care of us and made this journey a memorable one for our family," she said in the caption.

It was last Friday when Romana announced through a social media post that she has given birth to her third child.

Romana and her husband, Ahmee, have two other children together: Callie, 18, and Alonzo, 7.

Elio, according to the actress, means "My God is the Lord" in French; and has the Italian variations Aelius or Helios, the Greek god of the sun.