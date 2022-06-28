LOOK: Angeline Quinto's son baptized

MANILA – Singer Angeline Quinto had her two-month son Sylvio baptized over the weekend.

The celebration was attended by her family and loved ones, as well as her friends from the entertainment industry including K Brosas, JP Endrinal, Bugoy Drilon, Richard Yap, Erik Santos, and Vice Ganda.

"We appreciate all of our guests that celebrated with us, you have all been wonderful and made Baby Sylvio's celebration extra special," she said in an Instagram post.

Quinto gave birth to her son with her non-showbiz boyfriend last April.

Early this month, she released a song dedicated to her firstborn titled "Nag-Iisa Lang (For Baby Sylvio)."

The track is is a new version of her song with the same title, which was first released in 2015.