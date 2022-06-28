Krystal Brimner releases new single 'Young'

Handout

MANILA -- Actress-singer Krystal Brimner has released a new single titled "Young."

The feel-good dance-pop track is now available on digital streaming platforms, with its lyric visualizer video uploaded on the YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.



The song, which "calls for leniency for the youth," is composed by fellow Kapamilya talent SAB and produced by Star Pop label head Rox Santos.

"It reminds us of the beauty of one's youth, the discovery and learning from our experiences, and most of all the joy in figuring out who we are or what we want to be," Brimner said in a statement.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Last April, Brimner released her debut single titled "Let Me Be," which represents "Gen Z's youthfulness, eagerness, and courage to experience life at its fullest and learn from their own mistakes."

The Filipina-Scottish talent is known for her titular role in the musical "Annie" in 2016. She was also part of the sing and dance trio Just A.S.K. with AC Bonifacio and Sheena Belarmino.

Brimner started her showbiz career as part of the critically-acclaimed movie "Honor Thy Father," where she won the Best Child Performer award at the Metro Manila Film Festival in 2015.

The 15-year-old singer is expected to drop her debut EP, also titled "Let Me Be Me," later this year.