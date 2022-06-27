Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel.

MANILA — The new ABS-CBN teleserye “A Family Affair” starring Ivana Alawi has started with an explanation of how her role – Cherry Red – settled with the Estrella family.

In its Monday episode, it was revealed that Cherry Red inherited the land of the Estrellas from a certain Carol but she just wanted to have a job to sustain their needs.

It was still unclear how Cherry Red's aunt (Ana Abad Santos) negotiated the issue with the Estrellas but the former settled to be the family's helper.

In the present, the aunt urged Cherry Red to be with one of the Estrellas to raise them from poverty.

"Sa mundo ngayon, lahat tayo may katapat na presyo, kaya ikaw, huwag mong gawin, ang ibagsak ang presyo mo. Tandaan mo 'yan," she said.

"Tyang, wala po akong presyo, pero halaga meron, lahat tayo may halaga," Cherry Red replied.

Cherry Red seems to Paco (Gerald Anderson) but tensions will rise as Dave (Sam Milby) has returned from his stay overseas.

“A Family Affair” airs every Monday to Friday on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

