MANILA – Here's proof that "Idol Philippines" season 2 judges can pull off any song.

Moira dela Torre, Regine Velasquez, and Gary Valenciano playfully made their own rendition of "Don’t Touch My Birdie," a classic hit song of their fellow judge Chito Miranda's band, Parokya ni Edgar.

Dela Torre took to Instagram to share their soulful version of the OPM song that entertained the netizens, including several celebrities.

Known for her tear-jerking songs, Dela Torre's voice paired with Valenciano’s mellow tone and Velasquez trademark high notes, "Don't Touch My Birdie" sounded a whole lot different.

"Ba't ganon, nakakaiyak pa rin 'yung version ni Ate Moi kahit anong kanta?" an Instagram user said in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Miranda was seen holding back his laughter while listening to his fellow judges in the singing competition.

The cover earned praise from the staff and crew of "Idol Philippines" season 2.

The second installment of the ABS-CBN singing competition began last Saturday with two new judges, Miranda and Valenciano, and host Robi Domingo.

"Idol Philippines" season 2 is airing every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z at TV5. It is also available on iWantTFC and TFC.