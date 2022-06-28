MANILA - It seems Elias, the son of John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna, is an avid Spider-Man fan.

This, after he had another Spider-Man themed birthday party as he turned four years old on Monday.

In separate Instagram posts, Adarna and her husband, actor Derek Ramsay, shared photos from the party they threw for Elias, along with heartwarming messages dedicated to the four-year-old.

Adarna wrote, “Spider-Man forever. Hala sigi,” before adding several heart emojis.

Ramsay, on the other hand, said: "Happy birthday, son. Love you so much my little babiguling."

Cruz and Adarna became a couple in 2017, then parted ways in 2019. The two have since been on a co-parenting setup.

The actress is now married to Ramsay, who has openly expressed his love and affection for Adarna and Cruz’s son.