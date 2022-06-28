Bea Alonzo open to working with exes except for one

MANILA – Bea Alonzo does not seem to have qualms about working with her exes – except for one.

Alonzo made the statement when asked by fellow actress Barbie Forteza during a vlog conversation if she is open to the idea of doing a project with a former boyfriend.

“Depende kung sinong ex. Kay Zanjoe [Marudo] okay akong makipag-work,” she said. “Depende sa ex. Isa lang naman 'yung ayaw kong ex.”

Alonzo, however, did not name who she was referring to. The actress also shared that she and Marudo, who starred in the recently concluded "The Broken Marriage Vow," continue to be friends even until today.

“Kasi kami ni Z hindi kami ugly breakup. Until now we’re friends. It would be disrespectful to our relationship if we ended it badly. Kasi iba kapag may betrayal na factor,” she said.

Alonzo also explained that she is ready to do even a romance movie or TV project with an ex even if it would have parallelisms with what happened in real life because she knows her “limits” as an actress.

“If you’re after giving your audience a good performance, it would be helpful. So, hindi ako takot sa ganun because I know my boundaries as an actor and as a girlfriend to Dom. Alam ko 'yung boundaries.”

Alonzo is pertaining to actor Dominic Roque, who is her current boyfriend.