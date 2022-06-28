Alexa Ilacad, Enchong Dee lead cast of ‘Reset U/I’

MANILA — Alexa Ilacad and Enchong Dee were introduced Tuesday as the lead stars of a new romance title “Reset U/I,” to be helmed by acclaimed filmmaker JP Habac.

All is fair in love and tech.



Catch Enchong Dee as GEO, and Alexa Ilacad as ADIE in the upcoming romance-comedy-drama "RESET U/I" — Coming Soon! 📱💔 pic.twitter.com/2GDtFV0UlN — ANIMA (@ANIMAmnl) June 28, 2022

“All is fair in love and tech,” teased ANIMA, the film outfit formerly known as Glob Studios, with photos of the project’s story conference.

Ilacad will play ADIE, while Dee will portray GEO in the offering billed as a “romance-comedy-drama” written by Benedict O. Mendoza.

Habac, best known for the hit movie “I’m Drunk, I Love you,” will direct Ilacad and Dee for the first time. The two Kapamilya stars are also first-time screen partners.

Meet the all-star cast of "RESET U/I" — Alexa Ilacad, Enchong Dee, Iana Bernardez, Yesh Burce, Nikko Natividad, Lance Reblando, and Nikki Valdez!



Pictured here with director, JP Habac @jphabac!



For more updates about this project, follow our socials. 🎬 pic.twitter.com/TeyYe9wI4k — ANIMA (@ANIMAmnl) June 28, 2022

Ilacad and Dee will be joined by Iana Bernardez, Yesh Burce, Nikko Natividad, Lance Reblando, and Nikki Valdez, according to ANIMA.

The production studio has yet to release further details, including its format, premiere date, and broadcast platforms.

“Reset U/I” comes on the heels of Ilacad’s recently concluded series “Run To Me” with KD Estrada, and marks Dee’s returning to acting for the 2021 inspirational series “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”