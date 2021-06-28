WATCH: Alex Gonzaga becomes nanny for a day to Billy and Coleen's baby

MANILA – Alex Gonzaga had a first-hand experience on how to look after a baby when she tried to become a nanny for a day to Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia’s nine-month-old son Amari.

In her most recent vlog, Gonzaga can be seen enjoying her time with Amari as the two of them play while Crawford and Garcia look on.

She also helped put Amari to a nap and eventually feeding him too.

“Ang sarap ng feeling na magkaanak,” she quipped towards the latter part of the video.

“Parang gusto ko na lang makisama sa pamilyang ito,” Gonzaga added in jest.

Rating how Gonzaga was as nanny, Crawford said: “Pasado ka naman. In fairness, ready na kayo [ni Mikee Morada maging parents]. Excited na kami kung ano talaga ang plan ni God para sa inyo. Sana may kalaro na itong batang ito soon.”

Garcia gave birth to Amari last September 2020 via home birth which the couple announced in a series of photos posted on Instagram.

Crawford and Garcia have been married for over two years.

