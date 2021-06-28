LOOK: BTS unveils concept photos for 'Butter' CD, hints title of the new song

BTS treated fans to a sneak peek of the concept of their upcoming CD single.

On Sunday, Big Hit Music dropped vibrant group and solo shots of the Bangtan boys decked in denim apparel, leather jackets, high-fashion skirts, lace details, as well as other edgy accessories.

BTS immediately sparked a social media frenzy after thousands praised the septet's gender-defying looks, such as Jimin's skirt and fur boots ensemble.

ARMY also gushed at some of the members' daring new hairstyles. Suga debuted curly black do with hot pink extensions, while V traded his blonde perm for a black mullet.

RM, Jimin, and J-Hope, on the other hand, boasted newly dyed blue, red, and pale ombre hair with purple ends respectively.

Apart from the unapologetic fashion statements the members flaunted, the props littered on the table of the group picture also caught the eye of fans. Among the items on the table was a mini-poster with the words "Permission to Dance," the speculated title of their forthcoming record.

While the name of the brand-new song has not yet been announced officially, "Permission to Dance" made rounds on social media after Universal Music Japan accidentally posted the tracklist of the upcoming CD.

The physical CD of "Butter," which will contain the new record, will be released on July 9.