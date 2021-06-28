‘Life is short’: How Michelle Madrigal, mother reconciled after years of estrangement

MANILA — Michelle Madrigal and her mother shared how they managed to reconcile after years of estrangement, starting when the former Kapamilya star left their home at age 16.

Madrigal, now 32, opened up about her relationship with her mother, former actress Karla Kalua, in her latest vlog.

The two addressed a question from a follower, about how they mended ties, prompting them to recall that they started to communicate again “five years ago.”

At the time, Madrigal was pregnant with her first child.

“I had a very sensitive first-month nu’ng pregnancy ko. Talagang bed rest lang,” Madrigal recalled.

Kalua said “that was the time I was really trying my best to [make up] for lost time.”

Challenges within their family served to strengthen their bond.

Recounting that Madrigal’s father fell ill at one point, Kalua told her daughter, “Parang doon tayo lalong naging close.”

“We realized a lot of things. Life is really short, you know?” she added.

Madrigal agreed, saying: “Time heals all wounds talaga. Hindi talaga pwedeng i-force, in any situation, time talaga. Mangyayari nalang naturally.”

“Sobrang totoo ‘yun,” Kalua said. “‘Pag pinagdadasal mo, mangyayari ‘yan… When you become a mom, it changes everything.”

In the vlog, the mother and daughter also shared their respective experience raising their child.

Madrigal is currently based in the US with her husband, Troy Woolfolk, and their daughter, Anika.