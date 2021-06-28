K-pop: 2PM, Loona, NCT Dream release new music

Promotional photo for 2PM's new album, 'Must.' Photo from 2PM's official Facebook page

K-pop fans saw an eventful Monday as several idol groups simultaneously released new music.

The boy group 2PM dropped its seventh album, titled "Must," along with the music video for the lead single "Make It."

The 6-member act, which debuted in 2008 under JYP Entertainment, made its comeback after a near 5-year hiatus.

Following the release of the album "Gentlemen's Game" in September 2016, the members, with the exception of Thai-American member Nichkhun, took breaks from the entertainment industry to fulfill their mandatory military service.

Ahead of the comeback, 2PM appeared in a "K-pop renaissance" concert organized earlier this month by popular YouTube channel MMTG, performing its hit song "My House."

Girl group Loona also made a comeback with its fourth mini album "&," fronted by the title track "Paint the Town."

The comeback marked the return of member Haseul, who had been on hiatus due to health issues since early 2020.

Loona gained a following for its unique pre-debut project which began in October 2016, where each of the 12 members was revealed every month through a solo release. The group debuted with all members in August 2018.

NCT Dream, meanwhile, dropped "Hello Future," a repackage of its album "Hot Sauce" released in May.

The new 13-track record features 3 new songs, including the lead single of the same title.

Last Friday, the 7-member boy group, part of the larger NCT under SM Entertainment, teased "Hello Future" through a performance on "Music Bank," a South Korean music program.

Han Seungwoo of the all-male group Victon also dropped his second mini album "Fame," with the song "See You Again" serving as the title track.

The 26-year-old Han is scheduled to enlist in the military next month, according to a report from the Korea Herald.

Han, NCT Dream, Loona and 2PM join the slew of K-pop acts that released new music this month, which also includes EXO, Twice, and Monsta X.

