Jackie Lou Blanco supports daughter Ara's showbiz career

MANILA -- Screen veteran Jackie Lou Blanco always had the feeling that her daughter with husband Ricky Davao will also join the entertainment world.

Arabella Davao was among the artists who signed a contract with Kapamilya network during the recent Star Magic Black Pen Day.

"I always had a feeling she would eventually be part of the industry her Dad and I grew up in. Then after some time, she felt it too. Now it is a reality!" Blanco wrote on Instagram.

"Just want to say I am so proud of you anak. Enjoy every minute of your journey. Know that Mama will always be here for you. Congratulations!!!"

In an exclusive interview with Metro.style, the younger Davao shared that it was in 2019 when she thought of joining showbiz and follow the footsteps of her parents and grandmother, Pilita Corrales.

“When I felt I was ready to go for it, I received a message on Instagram from someone in Star Magic. She asked me if I wanted to have a go-see in their office. Since the offer came at a time when I was ready to try, I felt like it was meant to be!” she recalled.

In a previous post on Instagram, Ara described her contract signing with Star Magic as a "childhood dream come true."

