Gigi de Lana did not expect 'Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita' cover to go viral

MANILA -- Gigi de Lana never thought her impromptu challenge of climbing several key changes while singing “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita” would become viral.

Speaking at a virtual conference on Monday, De Lana said she merely indulged her bandmates who kept repeating the chorus several times each time with a higher key.

“Talagang binibiro lang ako ng mga kabanda ko noon. Hindi ko naman inurungan 'yung kakwelahan ng banda ko and 'yung challenge na binigay sa akin. Ang nagpasimuno po kasi talaga noon, si Jake Manalo, 'yung bahista ko. Kasi kung napanood niyo po 'yung video namin, kinalabit niya po yung MD ko tapos sabi niya [taasan 'yung key]. So ayun po,” she said.

When asked if she had a hard time doing that, De Lana said: “Sobrang thankful po ako na nag-viral 'yun. Mahirap talaga siya kasi 'yung song na 'yun. It’s not meant to be like that na parang ‘Love On Top’ na Tagalog.”

As of writing, De Lana’s cover of “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita” already has more than 13 million views on YouTube with over 790,000 reactions.

De Lana, a former Tawag ng Tanghalan semifinalist, was introduced early this year as the latest addition to Rise Artists Studio. Early this month, she formally signed as a talent of ABS-CBN’s talent agency Star Magic.

Now that more people know her, De Lana said she is grateful to her bandmates and the ABS-CBN management.

“Gusto ko lang mag-thank you sa hard work ng team ko, sa banda ko, kasi hindi ko naman ito magagawa mag-isa lahat. I can’t do this alone. Of course, I want to thank my management sa support, Star Cinema, Rise, Star Magic. Maraming maraming salamat sa pagtanggap kung sino ako and sa pagititwala sa akin,” she said.

And as to when she will make another acting project following her short stint on “Four Sisters Before the Wedding,” De Lana said: “Ngayon po kasi nagwo-workshop kami, training, kasi siyempre sa ‘Four Sisters Before the Wedding,’ first time kong umarte. I really didn’t know exactly what I was doing. Kailangan ko pa siyang i-hone.”

“Ang dami ko pang kailangan matutunan. Alam kong hindi ako pababayaan sa ABS-CBN. Alam kong gagawin nila lahat para marating namin yung goal namin. 'Yung mga projects naman, soon iyan. May ginagawa kami ngayon pero secret pa,” she added.