‘Ganu’n siguro pag soulmate!’ Ben&Ben and SB19 had instant ‘chemistry,’ says Paolo

MANILA — “Ganu’n siguro pag soulmate!” This was Paolo Guico’s playful remark as he recalled fondly the music-video shoot of his band Ben&Ben with SB19, for a new version of the latter’s “MAPA.”

On Facebook, Guico shared a group shot showing the complete members of both Ben&Ben and SB19, taken at the Metropolitan Theater where they filmed the music video.

The official track and video were released on Sunday.

“Alam niyo, 'yung SB19 ay isa sa mga grupong hinahangaan namin ng sobra. Pero hindi lang 'yun dahil halimaw silang sumayaw, pulido silang umawit, at mahusay silang sumulat, kung hindi dahil napakabuti nilang mga tao,” Paolo wrote on Monday.

He shared that despite their contrasting personalities — Ben&Ben’s members are introverts, while SB19’s are extroverts, he said — their common journey in the music industry and other similar interest made bonding easy.

“Nung nakasama namin sila sa Ben&Ben House para sa collab, sobrang chill at kalog lang din talaga nila, kaya sobrang gaan agad nung vibe. Kwentuhan tungkol sa pamilya, mga pangarap, mga struggle, at mga kung anu-anong trip lang. Dun mo talaga makikilala 'yung puso nila, at malalaman mong mga totoo silang tao na may mga totoong pinagdaanan at pangarap na gustong patunguhan. Kahit sobrang magkaiba kami (introvert kami, ta's siyempre ang astig nila), nasakyan agad namin trip ng isa't isa,” he said.

Guico recounted that among the five members of SB19, he spoke the most with Pablo, the leader. Over the weekend, Guico also shared a selfie of them together.

“Grabe 'yung pagka selfless ng utak at puso nun, lumalabas lahat sa mga kantang nagagawa niya. Grabe silang lahat,” he said.

“Tapos nung shoot ng 'Mapa' sa Metropolitan Theater, parang magtotropa na kami. Saglit lang kami magkasama, pero parang ang tagal nang magkakakilala. Parang may chemistry ba. Ganun siguro pag soulmate. Jk,” he wrote, with a laughing emoji.

Turning serious, he added: “Kahit magkakaiba kami ng tunog, personality at porma, iba 'yung samahan na hatid ng musika.

“Ang dami naming natutunan mula sa kanila, at na-inspire kaming pagbutihin pa as artists, musicians, at as people. Napakalayo pa ng daang tatahakin namin bilang banda, at ang dami pang learnings at growth, pero kapag napapaligiran ka ng mga nakaka-inspire na grupo tulad ng SB19, patuloy lang talaga!

“SB19, saludo kami sa inyo.”

With respective hits that have gone international, Ben&Ben and SB19 are considered two of the biggest music acts today.