‘Box out, iwas-dukot!’ This commuting lesson in ‘Wild Little Love’ is so accurate it’s gone viral

‘Wild Little Love,’ starring Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes, became available on Netflix starting June 21. Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA — A scene where a student helps a sheltered classmate survive her first commuting experience in “Wild Little Love” has gone viral on social media, with many netizens amused with its accurate depiction of the “extreme sport” of riding a jeepney in the city.

In the scene from the Kapamilya film, Jake (Seth Fedelin) gives pointers to Sam (Andrea Brillantes) about protecting herself from theft, as she commutes for the first time by jeep.

“Wild Little Love” centers on the love story of Jake and Sam, who meet after she transfers to a public school, as a disciplinary action from her parents over her series of drunken misdemeanors.

Commuting for the first time, Sam learns from Jake to place her bag in front of her to avoid getting robbed, using her elbows to “box out” fellow passengers to race to a seat, and hanging from the rear side of a jeep.

The scene was uploaded by Netflix Philippines over the weekend, and has since fetched some 1.5 million views and 25,000 reactions.

“Wild Little Love” became available on the platform on June 21, adding to an already wide library of Kapamilya productions streaming on Netflix.

The Benedict Mique-directed film premiered on the ABS-CBN streaming platform iWant in November 2019 as a back-to-back offering with “Silly Red Shoes,” starring Francine Diaz and Kyle Echarri.

The movie then made its television debut in February 2020 to massive ratings via ABS-CBN Channel 2, before the network was forced off free television in May.

“Wild Little Love,” a co-production of Dreamscape Entertainment and Lonewolf Films, also stars Carmina Villaroel, Victor Neri, Alfred Vargas, and Criza Taa.