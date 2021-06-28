Andi Eigenmann describes relationship with fiance as 'built by dreams'

MANILA – “A relationship built by dreams.”

This was how Andi Eigenmann described what she and Philmar Alipayo have as they marked their anniversary as a couple on Sunday.

Taking it to Instagram, Eigenmann wrote: “We were from very different worlds, but what we had in common were our dreams. We had a lot of it! And I never thought it was possible but we took the leap anyway, and here we are now! Happy anniversary mahal ko.”

“So so grateful to have you in my life, and for this life we've created together. Here's to many more memories and achieving our dreams one step at a time,” she added.

Eigenmann and Alipayo are set to tie the knot soon after getting engaged last December 2020.

Sharing a photo of them on Instagram while she shows off her ring, Eigenmann wrote at that time: “I never thought about how my engagement would go because quite honestly, I didn’t think I’d have one.”

While saying she would have been okay even if she did not have one, Eigenmann shared that it actually happened and in the way she wanted it and so much more.

Describing how Alipayo proposed, Eigenmann said: “Nothing grand. Unprompted, simple and oh so sincere. That’s us. That’s him. That is how I want the rest of my life to be.”

Eigenmann and Alipayo have a baby daughter named Lilo and a son Koa.

Eigenmann also has an elder daughter, nine-year old Ellie, from her former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.