Netflix unveiled Tuesday a teaser video for the second season of its South Korean military drama "D.P.," which is scheduled to premiere next month.

The teaser, which runs for over a minute, opens with a man who is bullied by his fellow soldiers until he decides to shoot them using a rifle.

The rest of the video features a montage of action-packed scenes with lead actors Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Son Suk-ku and Kim Sung-kyun.

The series centers on a special military squad tasked to chase deserters.

The second season, which comes nearly two years since the first part, is set to premiere on July 28.

Meanwhile, Jung is set to visit the Philippines in August for a fan meeting.

