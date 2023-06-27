Richard Gutierrez, go sa gay role?

LONDON - Sa pagpapatuloy ng kwento ni Apollo matapos ma-extend ng isa pang season ang astig na Kapamilya teleserye, The Iron Heart, na pinagbibidahan ng showbiz royalty na si Richard Gutierrez, walang kagatol-gatol niyang ibinahagi kay TFC News Europe-Middle East-Africa Bureau Chief Rose Eclarinal na handa siyang gumanap ng kahit anong role, basta challenging at makaka-relate siya, kahit pa papel ng isang bakla.

Thirdy Ado

"Are you open to new roles like that of a madman, or even homosexuals?" tanong ni Eclarinal kay Richard nang dumayo sa London ang aktor kamakailan para sa Kapamilya Kalayaan Karavan 2023.

"As an actor I like portraying different kinds of roles as long as it's like exciting to me, relatable to me and it's the character I want to tell the story of. Every character is challenging. You have to evolve and find connection with that character. Yes, I am open to different kinds of role, definitely, as an actor, that's always part of the job and exciting," matapang na sagot ni Richard.

Pero sa ngayon, sabi ni Richard, focus muna siya bilang Apollo sa Iron Heart lalo't magsisimula na ang bagong season ng action-serye na ipinapangako niyang mas magiging exciting at siguradong magugustuhan ng mga viewer.

Thirdy Ado

"Right now I'm kind of focused on this project because we just got extended and we're thinking evolving the storylines and thinking of inviting other actors to come in as guests. My full attention now is in Iron Heart. Obviously I have dreams and goals after this, but right now all my energy is focused on the Iron Heart," sabi ni Richard.

Ikinuwento ni Richard na hindi naman niya pinangarap maging aktor kahit pa galing siya sa angkan ng mga artista.

Ang kanyang ama ay ang isa sa pinakasikat na matinee idol noong 1960s, si Eddie Gutierrez, habang ang ina niyang si Annabelle Rama, ay isa sa mga itinuring noon na sex symbol ng Philippine cinema.

Nag-artista at naging beauty queen naman ang kanyang kapatid na si Ruffa Gutierrez.

"It has always been there in our family business, family blood, being an actor, being an artist. But growing up, I didn't think that I'd become an actor. It kind of just grew on me, appreciating the art and the value entertainment," kuwento ni Richard.

Thirdy Ado

Child star nang magsimula sa showbiz si Richard, kasama ang kakambal niyang si Raymond, kaya maagang nasabak sa pressure ng pagiging isang celebrity, bukod pa sa ang mga magulang niya ay kapwang sikat na public figures din.

Ang tanong ng isang fan niya sa Europe: paano niya hinaharap ang mga hamong ito?

"They say, 'diamonds are made from pressure.' I just try to focus on my task and quiet the outside noise and focus on what I am about and what I can offer. I've been in the industry for quite a while. When I was younger, it was harder to handle the pressure. But now I feel like I'm better at it," paliwanag ni Richard.

Isang nakapagpapa-relax kay Richard ngayon ay ang hobby niyang underwater photography. Paano nga ba siya nahilig dito?

"I love photography actually. maybe if I’m not an actor, I'd be an underwater photographer. My passion for photography started just out of curiosity behind the camera," saad ni Richard.

Kwento ni Richard, tuwing may shooting siya, madalas na sinisilip at sinusubukan niya ang mga gadget at equipment sa set.

"I like playing around with the gadgets and equipment, which then eventually evolved into something that actually helps me focus and relax and just being in the moment with photography. Then it evolved to underwater photography because I have been doing a lot of scuba diving with my wife. Just capturing the underwater world is just amazing to me. That's how it started," sabi pa ni Richard.

Sa tagumpay ng kanyang teleseryeng The Iron Heart, hindi maikakailang isa siya ngayon sa mga tinitingalang aktor sa Philippine showbiz.

"I think I'm in a place as an actor where I know exactly what I want and I strive for the best for my career, and the best material I can offer my audience. I think I'm in a stable place now in my career," pagbabahagi ni Richard.

Ikunuwento rin niya ang tungkol sa paglipat niya sa Kapamilya Channel mula sa pagiging dating Kapuso at kung bakit natagalan bago siya nagkaroon ng sariling teleserye, ang The Iron Heart. Hindi rin ipinagkait ni Richard ang kanyang planong career path sa showbiz, pati na kung meron ba siyang isang naging proyekto na pinagsisihan niyang gawin.

Alamin rin ang mga one-word description niya sa kanyang asawa, ina at mga anak.

Ang mga detalye sa mga iyan, panoorin sa full interview ni Rose Eclarinal sa TFC News Conversatations sa Youtube channel. I-click lang ang link sa ibaba: