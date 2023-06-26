my sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th. i am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo❤️💜💌🖤 https://t.co/5G5iMliE1G pic.twitter.com/tilKRc2Ui3 — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) June 26, 2023

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo revealed Tuesday more details about her upcoming sophomore album.

In a tweet, Rodrigo revealed that her new album will be titled "GUTS" and will be out on September 8.

"(My) sophomore album GUTS comes out September 8th. (I) am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all!" she said in the caption of the album cover.

Rodrigo earlier revealed that her comeback single will be titled "vampire" and will be released on June 30.

Rodrigo earlier stirred speculation of a comeback when covers of her "drivers' license" track changed the card image's expiry date to June 30, 2023.

She has also teased her fans during her birthday with a new beat that was played in a video she posted online.

"Working on so many new songs I'm excited to show (you). Thank (you) for everything," Rodrigo had said in a caption.

Rodrigo tackled heartbreak and her childhood in her debut album titled "SOUR." She wrote the songs mostly with Daniel Nigro under the record label Geffen.

Rodrigo won three Grammy Awards including the coveted Best New Artist, a category where Fil-Am rapper Saweetie was also nominated. She also bagged the Best Pop Solo Performance for her debut single "drivers license," while "SOUR" was named Best Pop Vocal Album.

