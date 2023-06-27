MANILA - Iza Calzado and her husband Ben Wintle recently celebrated the fifth month of their daughter Deia Amihan.

Turning to social media, the actress gave her followers a glimpse of their simple celebration at home.

“Our Deia Amihan is 5 months old today,” she wrote in the caption.

“Also our family's simple way of celebrating with our friends in the LGBTQ+ community. Happy Pride!!!”

Calzado gave birth to Deia Amihan on January 26 but it was only in March when she first introduced her to her social media followers.

At that time, Calzado said her daughter has already stolen her heart and brought so much joy into their family.

The actress married Wintle in December 2018.

In her last guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Calzado thanked Wintle for taking good care of her and their baby.

"It's not a perfect marriage, ours it's not. And this baby has revealed the true character and strength of my husband. Sobrang grateful ko lang talaga sa pagmamahal niya sa akin at sa baby namin 'yun lang," an emotional Calzado said.