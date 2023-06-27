Former child star Angeli Gonzales is now engaged

MANILA — Former child star Angeli Gonzales recently got engaged with her non-showbiz boyfriend.

In an Instagram post, Gonzales posted a photo of her with her now-fiance showing her engagement ring.

"Still on a high. This almost didn't happen because I got grumpy (post toxic duty - hence the eyebags) and didn't want to leave my bed ... Thank you for all the congratulatory greetings!" she said in the caption.

Gonzales is known for her role as April Muñoz in the series "Luv U" with Miles Ocampo, Kiray Celis, CJ Navato, Igi Boy Flores, and Marco Gumabao.

She pursued a career in medicine and got her license during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

