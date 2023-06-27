Ellen Adarna turns sentimental as son Elias turns 5

MANILA – Ellen Adarna became sentimental as her son Elias turned five years old.

On Instagram, the actress shared a couple of old pictures of when Elias was still a tiny baby.

“5 years today my baby boy. Thank you for giving my life purpose and meaning, for teaching me patience, empathy and unconditional love,” she said.

Adarna also professed how much she loves her son.

“Mama loves you forever and ever and ever #timefliessofast,” she said.

Elias is Adarna’s son with her former boyfriend, actor John Lloyd Cruz. Although they are no longer together, the two have a co-parenting setup for Elias.

Adarna is now married to actor Derek Ramsay, who also treats Elias like his own.

In fact, Ramsay also took to his own Instagram page to greet Elias a happy birthday.

“I'm super proud to be your Papa D! Happy birthday my little babing. Love you son,” he said.

Every time the couple goes on a vacation abroad, netizens constantly laud Ramsay for being a hands-on father figure to Elias.