Bruno Mars pens song for Pinoy fans after PH shows

Bruno Mars has written a brief song as a tribute to his Filipino supporters after staging two successful concerts at the Philippine Arena over the weekend.

Titled “Dancin in Manila,” Bruno Mars utilized the tune as the background music for a short video clip he shared on Instagram, showcasing the highlights from his recently concluded performances in the Philippines.

“Thank you Philippines. Always so special to come out here and sing for y’all,” he wrote in the caption.

“We’ll be back. Love always, The Brunz aka Lil Prince Adobo,” he added.

During his two-day concert at the Philippine Arena, Mars commanded the venue with his vibrant stage presence and infectious energy. Similar to his past concerts in the Philippines, everyone enthusiastically sang along to his songs.

Among the songs he performed were "24K Magic," "Finesse," "Treasure," "Billionare," "Versace on the Floor," "Runaway Baby," "Grenade," "Leave the Door Open," "When I Was Your Man," "Locked Out of Heaven" and "Just the Way You Are."

Up until his performance of “Uptown Funk” for the encore, Mars had the entire audience singing and dancing along.

Mars, who is Peter Gene Hernandez in real life, was born in Hawaii to a Filipino mother and a Puerto Rican father.