AC Soriano pays tribute to Vice Ganda at Pride event

MANILA — "I love you."

This was Vice Ganda's reply to content creator AC Soriano during her tribute to the superstar comedian during the Pride March event last Saturday.

In an Instagram post, Soriano shared her Vice Ganda-inspired look during the event.

"Every year, I make it a point to dress as someone who made me make it through the rain, and accept myself even further. Last year was @missizacalzado in her Amihan warrior costume," Soriano said in the caption.

"This year, I dressed as the person na nakasama ko during my difficult adolescent years, hanggang ngayon."

Soriano then shared how Vice Ganda impacted his life as a member of the LGBT community.

"'Di ko alam kung ilang beses ko nang pina-patronize si meme @praybeytbenjamin in person at in message, but I will never get tired of doing so," the content creator said.

"Sobrang seryoso ako na she got me through my adolescent years, hanggang sa pinaka-recent kong heartbreak na ni-long message ko s'ya at sinagot n'ya ako ng sobrang gandang mensahe," he added.

He also thanked the comedian for being a good example to the LGBT community.

"I love you so much, meme! Sobra sobra sobra sobra kitang idol, and thank you for representing me at napakarami pang mga bakla. Katulad ng nasabi ko sa ’yo nung unkabogaball, ang saya-saya ko na merong isang bakla na nandoon sa tuktok na never pang naabot ng anyone from our community because of this harsh world," he added.

