Thai actor Win Metawin tests positive for COVID-19

Photo from Win Metawin's Instagram account.

Thai actor Win Metawin tested positive for COVID-19, Thai entertainment group GMMTV announced Monday.

In an announcement, GMMTV said Metawin is classified as a green level patient and will only undergo home isolation.

"Win is classified as a green level patient after an assessment by the doctor and required only home isolation for treatment and symptom

observation under the COVID-19 treatment guidelines," GMMTV said.

It added that the Thai actor's activities are postponed until he is fully recovered.

"GMMTV and Win are in the process of informing any individuals who have been in close contact with the actor to monitor their health closely," it said.

"In this regard, all activities and scheduled events for the actor have to be postponed until he is fully recovered."

Metawin rose to fame with the boys' love (BL) series "2gether" and "Still 2gether" with Bright Vachirawit. Both series are available on iWantTFC.

The BL genre saw a boom in the Philippines amid the pandemic in 2020 after the premiere of Metawin's series.

Since then, the Philippines has launched various BL series including ABS-CBN's “Hello Stranger,” “The Boy Foretold By The Stars,” and “Oh, Mando.”

