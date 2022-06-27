Nash Aguas grateful for 'Ang Probinsyano' comeback

MANILA — Actor Nash Aguas is grateful to be given the opportunity to reprise his role in the hit teleserye "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

Aguas is back in the series as the younger version of Coco Martin's characters Cardo and his departed twin Ador.

"7 years ago, I was fortunate enough to play Cardo/Ador and be part of a project that would later cement its legacy as one of the most loved teleseryes in the PH," Aguas said in an Instagram post over the weekend.

"7 years later, though a lot has changed, the passion and heart of this show stayed the same," he added.

He also posted snaps with Martin, Charo Santos-Concio, and John Prats, thanking them for yet another opportunity.

"To be working with Ma’am Charo and directed by Kuya Coco and Kuya Pratty is definitely one for the books," the actor said.

"I’m truly honored and forever grateful."

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” made a massive leap to a new viewership record this June, with an action-packed episode showing Cardo (Coco Martin) barely surviving his nemesis Lito’s (Richard Gutierrez) blood-thirsty pursuit.

The June 16 episode logged a record of 321,373 concurrent live viewers on the ABS-CBN YouTube stream — a significant increase from its previous record of 287,241, achieved just the night prior.

“Ang Probinsyano,” which was the Philippines’ No. 1 TV program for nearly five years until ABS-CBN was forced off free television, has steadily grown its online viewers since mid-2020 when the network migrated its programming to digital.

Over the last two years, the Coco Martin starrer has led ABS-CBN titles in marking successive audience milestones on Kapamilya Online Live, with the latest being a scripted drama crossing the 300,00-mark in concurrent viewers.

Aside from Kapamilya Online Live, “Ang Probinsyano” can be watched via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.