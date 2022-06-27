Lovi, Janine unveil poster of upcoming film 'Sleep WIth Me'

MANILA – The poster for the upcoming film “Sleep With Me” starring Lovi Poe and Janine Gutierrez has been unveiled on the respective Instagram pages of the two lead actresses.

“Are you ready to sleep with Luna and Harry?” asked Poe in the caption of her post.

Gutierrez, for her part, teased what seems to be line from the project that says "Gumawa tayo ng mundo na para sating dalawa lang," before saying that it will soon be available on iWantTFC.

“Sleep With Me” marks the first time Poe and Gutierrez are teaming up as Kapamilya talents. Poe joined ABS-CBN in September 2021, while Gutierrez also became part of the network in January 2021.

Directed by Samantha Lee, the project was first announced in December last year as part of the lineup of iWantTFC projects that will be released in 2022.

The two wrapped filming “Sleep With Me” back in February.

Aside from “Sleep With Me,” Poe is also working on “Flower of Evil,” the ABS-CBN adaptation of the South Korean drama with Piolo Pascual.

Gutierrez, on the other hand, starred in the primetime series “Marry Me, Marry You,” which recently ended its run.