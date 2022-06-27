Home  >  Entertainment

Korean actress Son Ye-jin announces pregnancy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 27 2022 04:48 PM

Korean celebrity couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are expecting a baby.

Son made the announcement through an Instagram post on Monday, where she wrote that a "new life has come to us."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 손예진 (@yejinhand)

She also said she still hasn't told anyone about it because she was being careful.

Son and Hyun got married on March 31.

They surprised their fans in 2021 when they confirmed their relationship.

The couple starred in the series “Crash Landing On You” about a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier there.

Before the hit series, they first worked together in the film “The Negotiation” in 2018. 

